I will not sign something that will be paid to 10 generations of Ukrainians: Zelensky on the agreement with the US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he wants a dialogue with American leader Donald Trump in the context of working on an agreement with the United States, and emphasized what he would not sign, UNN reports.

I just want a dialog with President Trump. I think I'm being fair in saying that I want a dialog. I am not signing something that will be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians - Zelensky emphasized.

The President of Ukraine also noted that Ukraine received $100 billion, not $500.

"...we had 100, and that's a fact. I am not going to recognize 500, no matter what anyone says, no matter how we communicate. With all due respect to our partners, I am standing firm. But I am not ready to recognize even 100 billion, because a grant is not a debt. I agreed on this with Biden. But this is the deal, that it is a grant. We do not recognize that it is a debt," Zelensky summarized.

Podolyak previously stated that work on a rare earth minerals agreement with the United States is ongoing. Ukraine insists on a fair distribution of profits and security guarantees under the agreement.

A UNN source reportedthat Ukraine had offered the American side to come to Washington to talk about signing the agreement and that the US was considering it.