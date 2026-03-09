British planes intercept drones to protect Jordan and Bahrain

British fighter jets shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle to protect Jordan and intercepted another drone heading to Bahrain. This was reported on Monday by the UK Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Britain has also begun conducting defensive flights in support of the United Arab Emirates, the British agency added.

These steps came after Britain announced the deployment of additional military resources to the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean to help protect its allies and bases.

The ministry said additional Wildcat helicopters had arrived in Cyprus after a British airbase on the Mediterranean island was attacked by a drone last week.

