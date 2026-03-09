British planes intercept drones to protect Jordan and Bahrain

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
07:48 PM • 1652 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM • 7450 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
04:44 PM • 13868 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 21731 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 28551 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 19652 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 42814 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 30734 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 47030 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65477 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 37467 views
Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spendingMarch 9, 12:07 PM • 13430 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 18587 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 25848 views
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"03:02 PM • 22979 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 26250 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 37889 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 42809 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 45926 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 112202 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideo05:41 PM • 6012 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 7164 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 8162 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 9138 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 18875 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Gold
Social network

British planes intercept drones to protect Jordan and Bahrain

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1870 views

Britain intercepted drones to protect allies and deployed resources to the Middle East. Wildcat helicopters arrived in Cyprus after the base attack.

British planes intercept drones to protect Jordan and Bahrain

British fighter jets shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle to protect Jordan and intercepted another drone heading to Bahrain. This was reported on Monday by the UK Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Britain has also begun conducting defensive flights in support of the United Arab Emirates, the British agency added.

These steps came after Britain announced the deployment of additional military resources to the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean to help protect its allies and bases.

France to deploy 10 warships and an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean - Macron09.03.26, 20:11 • 2740 views

The ministry said additional Wildcat helicopters had arrived in Cyprus after a British airbase on the Mediterranean island was attacked by a drone last week.

Trump stated that the US Navy would escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz03.03.26, 22:42 • 8425 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Jordan
Great Britain
Bahrain
United Arab Emirates
Cyprus