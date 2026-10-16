British intelligence showed the destroyed Russian military airfield after aircraft were struck there

British intelligence has shown the aftermath of the October 4 strike on a Russian military airfield with aircraft and warehouses, UNN reports.

Details

"Over the course of one week, Russia suffered the loss of three tactical and strategic aircraft. These aircraft took part in strike campaigns against Ukraine," the UK Ministry of Defence report, based on intelligence, says.

According to British intelligence, "on September 29, 2026, Russia's long-range aviation fleet lost one of its main Tu-95MS "BEAR H" aircraft (under NATO codification) during a training flight shortly after takeoff in eastern Russia." The aircraft, it is reported, "suffered multiple engine failures before the crash." "These aircraft have been widely used to carry out strikes against Ukraine during the conflict, which has almost certainly placed a significant burden on maintaining the aircraft fleet," the UK Ministry of Defence said.

"On October 4, 2026, a Ukrainian drone strike destroyed a Su-35S "FLANKER M" multirole fighter (under NATO codification) and a Su-34 "FULLBACK" fighter-bomber (under NATO codification), as well as an ammunition depot at the Khanskaya airbase in Russia, 500 km from Ukraine," the report says.

FULLBACK aircraft, it is noted, "are used in daily operations to launch glide munitions at Ukraine." "Analysis of commercial satellite imagery from October 4, 2026, showed that the attack destroyed two fighter aircraft, created craters on the parking apron and taxiway, destroyed one building, and destroyed and damaged two ammunition depots," the UK Ministry of Defence said.

"Russia has lost more than 100 fighter aircraft in the conflict in Ukraine since February 2022," the report says.

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