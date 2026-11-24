For almost three years, the UK Ministry of Defence purchased hundreds of tonnes of explosives for Ukraine that likely did not meet the stated specifications. UNN reports this with reference to an investigation by the Financial Times.

Contracts worth tens of millions of pounds were awarded to a US company whose owner had previously undergone bankruptcy proceedings. At the same time, the British defence department continued making purchases even after laboratory tests had revealed that the products did not meet the stated parameters.

Details

As journalists from the British publication established, the UK Ministry of Defence concluded a series of contracts with the US company Tripwire South LLC to supply explosives for Ukraine's needs. The purchases were made במסגרת Task Force Kindred — a special UK government programme created to rapidly provide Ukraine with weapons and other military assistance amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

According to the Financial Times, the US supplier marketed its product as an improved version of the military explosive C4. However, the results of laboratory tests reviewed by the journalists indicated that the material did not match the characteristics specified in the accompanying documentation. According to the investigation, it was in fact a cheaper commercial-grade explosive with different characteristics, particularly in terms of safety.

The British Ministry of Defence continued purchases after discrepancies were discovered

The investigation's authors paid particular attention to the actions of the British defence department. According to the FT, the UK Ministry of Defence conducted laboratory tests on the products shortly after receiving the first batches. Despite the discrepancies identified between the actual and declared characteristics of the explosives, purchases continued.

Production and transport documentation analysed by the journalists indicates that deliveries began in late 2023 or early 2024. In addition, the newsroom obtained correspondence indicating that in 2025 the US supplier continued providing Ukrainian defence authorities with information about the product that was inconsistent with the results of the tests conducted.

The publication emphasises that the discrepancy between the actual properties of the explosives and the information in the accompanying documentation could have created additional risks for the safety of people working with the products.

What is known about the US supplier

Contracts to supply the explosives were awarded to Tripwire South LLC, headed by Pennsylvania businessman Ryan Morris. Journalists found that Morris was involved in trading explosives, worked part-time in the police, and had previously undergone bankruptcy proceedings. This circumstance also raised questions about how thoroughly the British Ministry of Defence vetted contractors before concluding multimillion-pound contracts.

Morris's representatives, for their part, said that information about his bankruptcy was publicly available and that the British defence department had not requested the relevant financial documentation from the company.

What the company and the UK Ministry of Defence say

Ryan Morris and Tripwire South LLC, through their legal representatives, rejected the allegations set out in the Financial Times investigation.

The company insists that, according to the information available to it, the products supplied met the stated specifications and that the information received by customers about them was accurate.

The supplier also denies claims of possible safety problems with the products and financial losses to the British defence department.

At the same time, the UK Ministry of Defence told journalists that it had received positive feedback from the Ukrainian side regarding the explosives supplied.

According to the Financial Times, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence did not respond to journalists' request for comment on these products.

Questions have arisen in the UK regarding oversight of defence procurement.

The results of the journalistic investigation were addressed by Mike Martin, a Liberal Democrat Member of the British Parliament who sits on the House of Commons Defence Committee. The parliamentarian questioned the effectiveness of the use of British taxpayers’ money and the adequacy of quality control over products purchased for Ukraine.

The Financial Times investigation also drew attention to the work of Task Force Kindred. The British government had previously presented this program as an example of the successful reform of defence procurement, which made it possible to reduce bureaucratic procedures and accelerate the delivery of military aid to Ukraine. However, the information disclosed by the journalists raises questions about the effectiveness of supplier vetting, product quality control, and the accountability of officials for the implementation of government contracts.

Supplement

Problems in the United Kingdom’s defence procurement system have repeatedly been the subject of parliamentary and audit reviews.In July 2023, the British Parliament’s Defence Committee published a report on systemic shortcomings in government defence procurement. In September 2024, the United Kingdom’s National Audit Office also published a separate report on the organisation of military support for Ukraine, examining the mechanisms for financing, procuring, and supplying military aid.

It was previously reported that the United Kingdom is investing $2 billion in the construction of six plants for the production of weapons and ammunition. This is part of a plan to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities in response to global threats.