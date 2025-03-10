Britain advises Ukraine ahead of negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia - Times

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17851 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109335 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170241 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107221 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343681 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173782 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145036 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196163 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124906 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108168 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM • 86829 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86829 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda
April 3, 03:44 PM • 11694 views

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11694 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM • 24514 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24514 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12339 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM • 21398 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21398 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17851 views

07:36 PM • 17851 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA
April 3, 03:43 PM • 86856 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86856 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109335 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170241 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine
April 3, 01:03 PM • 160508 views

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160508 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show
April 3, 04:23 PM • 21417 views

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21417 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan
April 3, 03:47 PM • 24532 views

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24532 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin
April 3, 01:52 PM • 38777 views

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38777 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47371 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time
April 3, 10:44 AM • 135930 views

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135930 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Britain advises Ukraine ahead of negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia - Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100907 views

The advisor to the British Prime Minister visited Kyiv to prepare the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the USA. Britain is trying to convince Trump to restore intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Britain advises Ukraine ahead of negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia - Times

Britain is advising Ukraine on conducting peace negotiations with the United States, while President Zelensky is flying to Saudi Arabia, reports the British publication The Times, writes UNN.

Details

"Jonathan Powell, national security advisor to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, visited Ukraine over the weekend to brief Zelensky before his country's representatives participate in negotiations with the US on Tuesday, to avoid a repeat of the catastrophic row in the Oval Office with Donald Trump," the publication states.

The British Prime Minister is reportedly "also trying to persuade Trump to resume intelligence sharing with Ukraine after the sudden halt last week, which could hinder Kyiv's ability to defend its cities from Russian strikes."

"There is hope that Trump can be convinced to reverse his decision on intelligence sharing, which is seen as a more urgent and feasible request than the resumption of military aid, which the US has also suspended," the publication writes.

"We just about have": Trump stated that the US may resume intelligence sharing with Ukraine - Axios10.03.25, 03:27 • 29860 views

Over the weekend, Starmer reportedly spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who will travel to Washington this week, about the need to resume intelligence sharing with Kyiv. Powell also insisted on this with Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, the publication indicates.

The President of Ukraine is set to fly to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with the country's leader Mohammed bin Salman ahead of negotiations between Ukrainian and American officials.

"Zelensky himself will not be at the negotiations, but his chief of staff Andriy Yermak will be part of the Ukrainian delegation. It is expected that the UK will not participate in the negotiations, and officials will only go to Saudi Arabia at Ukraine's request," the publication states.

"It is understood that Powell advises Zelensky to make it clear that he is responding to America's requests to emphasize to Trump that Russia is the main obstacle to peace," the publication writes.

"We continue our efforts to bring about a just peace and ensure reliable security guarantees," Zelensky wrote on social media. He described the talks with Powell as "very productive," saying he is "grateful for the support."

The US Secretary of State will fly to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks with his Ukrainian counterparts "to advance the President's goal of ending the Russian-Ukrainian war," his press secretary said, stepping away from the terminology of "invasion," which was preferred by the previous administration, the publication indicates.

The negotiations will take place after Trump's statements on Sunday in an interview with Fox Business, where the US President responded to comments from Polish President Andrzej Duda, who questioned Europe's ability to guarantee that Moscow would not win in the conflict. "Well, it may not survive in any case," Trump said about Ukraine. He added that this could be the case even with full support for Kyiv from Washington.

"We have some weaknesses with Russia," Trump added. "It takes two to tango. Look, this shouldn't have happened - that war, and it happened. So now we're stuck in this mess."

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Defence Staff of the United Kingdom, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, will meet with military leaders of Starmer's "coalition of the willing" on Tuesday in Paris, as Starmer tries to persuade more countries to join. Over the weekend, Australia stated that it would consider sending troops to peacekeeping forces in Ukraine if peace negotiations are successful. Canada, Turkey, and Norway also expressed a desire to participate.

Supplement

Initially, Zelensky was supposed to fly to Saudi Arabia in February as part of a Middle Eastern tour, but he canceled the trip when American and Russian officials met in Riyadh to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Tony Radakin
Keir Starmer
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
