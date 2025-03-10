"We just about have": Trump stated that the US may resume intelligence sharing with Ukraine - Axios
Kyiv • UNN
The US President announced the readiness to restore intelligence exchange with Ukraine. Trump expects Ukraine to show a desire for peace and to sign a deal on natural resources.
U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that Washington is close to lifting the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN citing Axios.
Details
In particular, Trump answered affirmatively to a question from a media representative regarding whether he is considering lifting the blockade on Ukraine.
We just about have, we really just about have
Trump also expressed hope that Ukraine will sign a minerals agreement with the U.S., but emphasized that he wants Ukraine to "want peace."
"Right now they haven't shown it to the extent they should. But I think they will, and I think it will become clear over the next two to three days," added the U.S. president.
At the same time, the publication adds that Trump did not say whether the U.S. will lift the suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine, which was imposed a week ago.
Reminder
According to Reuters, the U.S. delegation during negotiations with Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia will try to determine whether Kyiv is ready to make significant concessions to Russia to end the war.
At the same time, Financial Times journalists learned that during negotiations in Saudi Arabia this week, Ukraine will try to convince the U.S. to restore intelligence and military support. In Kyiv, they want to assure the head of the White House, Donald Trump, that President Volodymyr Zelensky is eager to quickly end the war with Russia.
There will be four representatives from Ukraine in Saudi Arabia. Zelensky announced the names08.03.25, 15:20 • 147088 views