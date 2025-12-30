Bribes for voting in the Rada: HACC chooses a pre-trial measure for MP Yuriy Kisel
Kyiv • UNN
The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun a session to choose a pre-trial measure for People's Deputy Yuriy Kisel. He is one of the five MPs suspected of organizing the receipt of bribes.
A session has begun in the High Anti-Corruption Court where a pre-trial restraint will be chosen for People's Deputy Yuriy Kisel. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Radio Svoboda".
Details
He is one of five current MPs who have been served with suspicion notices for organizing the receipt of bribes for a "necessary" vote in the Verkhovna Rada. It is also reported that the court session will be held in camera.
Kisel himself stated that he had not received any bribes.
Additionally
Yuriy Kisel was elected to the 9th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party.
Recall
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a criminal group involving people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.