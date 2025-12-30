Bribes for voting in the Rada: HACC chooses a pre-trial measure for MP Yuriy Kisel

A session has begun in the High Anti-Corruption Court where a pre-trial restraint will be chosen for People's Deputy Yuriy Kisel. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Radio Svoboda".

Details

He is one of five current MPs who have been served with suspicion notices for organizing the receipt of bribes for a "necessary" vote in the Verkhovna Rada. It is also reported that the court session will be held in camera.

Kisel himself stated that he had not received any bribes.

Additionally

Yuriy Kisel was elected to the 9th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a criminal group involving people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.