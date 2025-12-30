Bribes for voting in the Rada: HACC chooses a pre-trial measure for MP Yuriy Kisel

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
01:51 PM • 1806 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 4848 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 6688 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10045 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 13071 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 18868 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18090 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 22984 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23533 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30409 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.5m/s
73%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: infrastructure facility damaged, one person injuredPhotoVideoDecember 30, 04:42 AM • 3534 views
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 7908 views
Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 30, 05:09 AM • 5108 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 15623 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 12595 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 12815 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 15847 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 18875 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 47407 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 47558 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Warsaw
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 1510 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 25439 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 38677 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 46571 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 57114 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Series
Facebook

Bribes for voting in the Rada: HACC chooses a pre-trial measure for MP Yuriy Kisel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun a session to choose a pre-trial measure for People's Deputy Yuriy Kisel. He is one of the five MPs suspected of organizing the receipt of bribes.

Bribes for voting in the Rada: HACC chooses a pre-trial measure for MP Yuriy Kisel

A session has begun in the High Anti-Corruption Court where a pre-trial restraint will be chosen for People's Deputy Yuriy Kisel. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Radio Svoboda".

Details

He is one of five current MPs who have been served with suspicion notices for organizing the receipt of bribes for a "necessary" vote in the Verkhovna Rada. It is also reported that the court session will be held in camera.

Kisel himself stated that he had not received any bribes.

Additionally

Yuriy Kisel was elected to the 9th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the "Servant of the People" party.

Recall

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed a criminal group involving people's deputies who systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada