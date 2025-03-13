Bribery scandal in the European Parliament: Searches at Huawei and suspicion of MEPs
Kyiv • UNN
Belgian police conducted searches in Huawei's offices in Brussels on suspicion of corruption of MEPs. Lobbyists could pay bribes to influence EU decisions.
Belgian police searched the Brussels headquarters of Chinese technology company Huawei, as well as several homes across the country, as part of a new corruption investigation.
UNN reports with a reference to Euronews and FTM.
On Thursday, March 13, Belgian police conducted about twenty searches in Belgium as part of an investigation into corruption in the European Parliament.
The Federal Prosecutor's Office reported that several people were arrested for questioning regarding their "alleged involvement in active corruption in the European Parliament, as well as forgery and use of forgeries".
The investigative website Follow the Money (FTM) reported that the investigation was related to Chinese technology giant Huawei and its activities in Brussels since 2021.
According to media reports, lobbyists of the Chinese technology giant paid bribes to MEPs to influence decision-making in the EU. Sources told newspapers that about fifteen current and former MEPs may be involved in the case.
It is believed that corruption has been practiced regularly and very discreetly from 2021 to the present under the guise of commercial lobbying and has taken various forms, such as rewards for political positions or even excessive gifts, such as food and travel expenses, or even regular invitations to football matches
The media added that one or more MEPs reportedly received deposits through a company in Portugal, so searches were also conducted there on Thursday.
Let us remind you
The NACP presented the results of a large-scale study on the perception of corruption in Ukraine in 2024. According to the survey, 79.4% of citizens consider corruption to be a very serious problem, second only to the military aggression of the Russian Federation.
Corruption in defense: the court released former head of the communications troops Rapko on bail.04.03.25, 16:29 • 14902 views