Corruption in defense: the court released former head of the communications troops Rapko on bail.
Kyiv • UNN
The High Anti-Corruption Court has set a bail of 2 million UAH for Major General Volodymyr Rapko in the case of embezzlement of funds from the "DZVIN" system. The suspect has also been assigned a number of restrictions, including wearing an electronic bracelet.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has applied a preventive measure in the form of a bail of 2 million UAH with obligations to the former head of the communications troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is a suspect in a large-scale corruption scheme in the defense sector, through which the state lost over 246 million UAH. This was reported by UNN citing the SAP.
Details
Today, the investigating judge of the VAKS supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and applied a preventive measure to the former head of the communications troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suspected of embezzling budget funds during the creation of the automated system of the Operational Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "DZVIN".
As it became known to UNN from its own sources, it concerns the former head of the communications troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Rapko.
The court partially satisfied the request of the NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAP prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure in the form of a bail of 2 million UAH with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations to the major general.
Thus, among the obligations:
- to appear before the detective, prosecutor, or court at the first call;
- not to leave the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;
- to inform the investigator, prosecutor, and court about any change in their place of residence and work;
- to refrain from communicating regarding the circumstances outlined in the notification of suspicion with other suspects in the case and witnesses;
- to surrender their passport(s) for storage to the relevant state authorities for traveling abroad, and other documents that grant the right to exit and enter Ukraine;
- to wear an electronic monitoring device.
Supplement
A large-scale corruption scheme in the defense sector has been uncovered, through which the state lost over 246 million UAH. This concerns the embezzlement of budget funds during the creation of the automated system of the Operational Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "DZVIN."