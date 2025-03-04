Corruption in defense: the court released former head of the communications troops Rapko on bail.

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 18514 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 110571 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170950 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107625 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 344019 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173907 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145133 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196193 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124943 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108180 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87380 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 12036 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24849 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12622 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21749 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 18514 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87426 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 110571 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160666 views
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21777 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24877 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38849 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47438 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135992 views
Corruption in defense: the court released former head of the communications troops Rapko on bail.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14902 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has set a bail of 2 million UAH for Major General Volodymyr Rapko in the case of embezzlement of funds from the "DZVIN" system. The suspect has also been assigned a number of restrictions, including wearing an electronic bracelet.

Corruption in defense: the court released former head of the communications troops Rapko on bail.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has applied a preventive measure in the form of a bail of 2 million UAH with obligations to the former head of the communications troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is a suspect in a large-scale corruption scheme in the defense sector, through which the state lost over 246 million UAH. This was reported by UNN citing the SAP.

Details

Today, the investigating judge of the VAKS supported the position of the SAP prosecutor and applied a preventive measure to the former head of the communications troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suspected of embezzling budget funds during the creation of the automated system of the Operational Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "DZVIN".

As it became known to UNN from its own sources, it concerns the former head of the communications troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Volodymyr Rapko.

The court partially satisfied the request of the NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAP prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure in the form of a bail of 2 million UAH with the imposition of relevant procedural obligations to the major general.

- it is stated in the message.

Thus, among the obligations:

  • ⁠⁠to appear before the detective, prosecutor, or court at the first call;
    • not to leave the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;
      • to inform the investigator, prosecutor, and court about any change in their place of residence and work;
        • ⁠to refrain from communicating regarding the circumstances outlined in the notification of suspicion with other suspects in the case and witnesses;
          • to surrender their passport(s) for storage to the relevant state authorities for traveling abroad, and other documents that grant the right to exit and enter Ukraine;
            • to wear an electronic monitoring device.

              Supplement

              A large-scale corruption scheme in the defense sector has been uncovered, through which the state lost over 246 million UAH. This concerns the embezzlement of budget funds during the creation of the automated system of the Operational Command Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "DZVIN."

              Anna Murashko

              Anna Murashko

              Crimes and emergencies
              National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
              Ukraine
