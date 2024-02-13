Borrell: russia may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine after the "elections"

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell warned that russia could launch another large-scale offensive against Ukraine after the presidential elections in russia. This is stated in a report on the results of his visit to Poland and Ukraine, UNN reports.

Another major russian offensive could begin in the months following the russian "elections" in March. However, I have seen that the Ukrainian people remain determined to keep fighting, and I have seen their ingenuity and resilience at work - Borrell said in a statement.

He emphasized that unlike their russian counterparts, Ukrainian soldiers know what they are fighting for and are not lacking in motivation.

At the same time, Ukraine and the Defense Forces need sustained support from international partners.

But they cannot do this without our support, which must be urgently increased... What the EU and its member states do in the coming months to provide Ukraine with the tools to counter the russian offensive will be crucial for both Ukraine and the security of the European Union - said the head of European diplomacy.

He called on EU member states to work with their defense companies to review contracts and prioritize the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

In addition, Borrell told how during his visit to Kyiv he was forced to hide in a bunker during one of the russian air attacks. Then, as a result of an air strike, one of the residential high-rise buildings in the capital was damaged.

These russian missiles serve no military purpose, they are indiscriminate attacks to terrorize the Ukrainian population. In cities where Western air defenses have less protection, they suffer high casualty rates.... Providing Ukraine with more and better air defense systems is an urgent priority. They save many lives - Borrell emphasized.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that russia failed to achieve the goals of its offensive, which began in November 2023, and that the enemy's offensive potential will be completely exhausted by early spring.