Borrell: russia may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine after the "elections"

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 26681 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 110011 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 117310 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 159785 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162371 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 261886 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176031 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166677 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148524 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233076 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 75175 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 75125 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 55102 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 30725 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 67066 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 261886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 218663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 244182 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 230561 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 110011 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 87472 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 92177 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115461 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116245 views
Borrell: russia may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine after the "elections"

Borrell: russia may launch a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine after the "elections"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26424 views

EU diplomat Josep Borrell warns that russia may launch a new large-scale offensive against Ukraine after the presidential elections in russia.

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell warned that russia could launch  another large-scale offensive against Ukraine after the presidential elections in russia. This is stated in a report on the results of his visit to Poland and Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Another major russian offensive could begin in the months following the russian "elections" in March. However, I have seen that the Ukrainian people remain determined to keep fighting, and I have seen their ingenuity and resilience at work

- Borrell said in a statement.

He emphasized that unlike their russian counterparts, Ukrainian soldiers know what they are fighting for and are not lacking in motivation. 

At the same time, Ukraine and the Defense Forces need sustained support from international partners.

But they cannot do this without our support, which must be urgently increased... What the EU and its member states do in the coming months to provide Ukraine with the tools to counter the russian offensive will be crucial for both Ukraine and the security of the European Union

- said the head of European diplomacy.

He called on EU member states to work with their defense companies to review contracts and prioritize the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces deny Russians' claims of controlling Tabayivka in Kharkiv region29.01.24, 11:05 • 21716 views

Addendum

In addition, Borrell told how during his visit to Kyiv he was forced to hide  in a bunker during one of the russian air attacks. Then, as a result of an air strike, one of the residential high-rise buildings in the capital was damaged.

These russian missiles serve no military purpose, they are indiscriminate attacks to terrorize the Ukrainian population. In cities where Western air defenses have less protection, they suffer high casualty rates.... Providing Ukraine with more and better air defense systems is an urgent priority. They save many lives

- Borrell emphasized. 

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that russia failed to achieve the goals of its offensive, which began in November 2023, and that the enemy's offensive potential will be completely exhausted by early spring.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

