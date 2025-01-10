Boeing and other giants donate millions to the inauguration of the new US president

The American aviation giant Boeing will donate $1 million to the inaugural fund of President-elect Donald Trump. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

In addition to Boeing, a similar donation was made by Google

The companies join a growing list of major US companies that contribute to the fund. The list also includes oil company Chevron and tech giants Meta, Amazon, and Uber.

"We are pleased to continue Boeing's bipartisan tradition of supporting the inaugural committees of U.S. presidents," Boeing said.

This is the third year in a row that the company has contributed to presidential inaugural events. Boeing is also working on completing the construction of another airplane for the US president, known as Air Force One.

During his first term as president, Trump forced the aircraft manufacturer to renegotiate the contract, calling the original deal too expensive.

Google became the latest major tech company to donate to the fund, following similar announcements from Meta and Amazon. Google, for its part, has announced that it will provide a global broadcast of the inauguration via YouTube and live access on its homepage.

"Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration by providing a live stream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage," said Karan Bhatia, Google's global head of government and public policy.

Other companies that supported the inauguration included automotive giants Ford, General Motors, and Toyota, each donating $1 million. In the energy sector, Chevron confirmed its contribution but did not disclose the amount.

The company's representative, Bill Turen, emphasized Chevron's long tradition of supporting both parties during inaugurations.

"Chevron has a long tradition of celebrating democracy by supporting the inaugural committees of both parties. We are proud to do so again this year," said Bill Thuren, Chevron's media relations manager.

Recall

The US Congress has officially confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The counting of 304 electoral votes went without objection, and the inauguration is scheduled for January 20.