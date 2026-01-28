BMW is preparing its first hybrid M3 and a powerful M350 sedan

$43.130.01
January 27, 05:43 PM • 16146 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 29629 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 24372 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 37632 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 24699 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 43730 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23734 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17872 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 37330 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28328 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
Very good things are happening between Ukraine and Russia - Trump
Murder of 4 police officers in Cherkasy region: a weapons cache and drugs found in the shooter's home
A series of explosions rocked Crimea: Kerch Bridge closed, airfields attacked - monitors
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 37634 views
When and how to submit meter readings
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 43732 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Zuckerberg
Nicolas Maduro
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
China
Europe
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeup
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

BMW is preparing its first hybrid M3 and a powerful M350 sedan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

BMW is preparing a new generation hybrid M3 with a 48-volt system and up to 560 hp. An electric M3 on the Neue Klasse platform with over 700 hp will also appear, as well as a new M350 model, which will replace the M340i.

BMW is preparing its first hybrid M3 and a powerful M350 sedan

Spy photographers have captured a prototype of the new generation BMW M3 undergoing testing, which for the first time in the model's history will feature a hybrid powertrain. Despite the camouflage, the car showcases significantly wider wheel arches and an aggressive design that combines the signature M-series musculature with the new Neue Klasse styling. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The new M3 (factory index G84) will retain the legendary 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but it will be supplemented by a 48-volt "mild" hybrid system.

The base version is expected to have around 525 horsepower, with later modifications producing up to 560 hp. The decision to use a mild hybrid scheme instead of a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will avoid a significant weight increase, as happened with the M5 model.

Hyundai recalls 84,000 Genesis cars due to instrument panel malfunctions "on the go"

In parallel with the gasoline hybrid, BMW is developing a fully electric version (code ZA0) on the Neue Klasse platform. The electric M3 is expected to debut in 2027 and offer over 700 hp thanks to four electric motors.

3 Series lineup update and M350 introduction

As part of the model range update, BMW plans to replace the popular M340i model with the new M350. The main change in the naming will be the abandonment of the letter "i" at the end (which previously meant fuel injection) to avoid confusion with the brand's all-electric models.

  The M350 (2027) will receive an upgraded B58 engine with approximately 415-420 hp.
    Design: the model will feature four exhaust pipes, which was previously the exclusive prerogative of full-fledged M-models.
      Production: assembly of the new 3 Series (G50) is scheduled to begin in November 2026, with sales starting in early 2027. 

        Toyota to raffle off a special GR Yaris in honor of champion Sébastien Ogier

        Stepan Haftko

