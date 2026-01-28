BMW is preparing its first hybrid M3 and a powerful M350 sedan

Spy photographers have captured a prototype of the new generation BMW M3 undergoing testing, which for the first time in the model's history will feature a hybrid powertrain. Despite the camouflage, the car showcases significantly wider wheel arches and an aggressive design that combines the signature M-series musculature with the new Neue Klasse styling. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The new M3 (factory index G84) will retain the legendary 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine, but it will be supplemented by a 48-volt "mild" hybrid system.

The base version is expected to have around 525 horsepower, with later modifications producing up to 560 hp. The decision to use a mild hybrid scheme instead of a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will avoid a significant weight increase, as happened with the M5 model.

In parallel with the gasoline hybrid, BMW is developing a fully electric version (code ZA0) on the Neue Klasse platform. The electric M3 is expected to debut in 2027 and offer over 700 hp thanks to four electric motors.

3 Series lineup update and M350 introduction

As part of the model range update, BMW plans to replace the popular M340i model with the new M350. The main change in the naming will be the abandonment of the letter "i" at the end (which previously meant fuel injection) to avoid confusion with the brand's all-electric models.

The M350 (2027) will receive an upgraded B58 engine with approximately 415-420 hp.

Design: the model will feature four exhaust pipes, which was previously the exclusive prerogative of full-fledged M-models.

Production: assembly of the new 3 Series (G50) is scheduled to begin in November 2026, with sales starting in early 2027.

