12:59 AM
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
11:44 PM
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Toyota to raffle off a special GR Yaris in honor of champion Sébastien Ogier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Toyota Gazoo Racing will release 200 limited-edition GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier Edition hot hatches to commemorate the racer's ninth championship title. The cars will be raffled off, and their price will exceed 60,000 euros.

Toyota to raffle off a special GR Yaris in honor of champion Sébastien Ogier

Japanese automotive giant Toyota Gazoo Racing has unveiled a unique series of the GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier Edition hot hatch, dedicated to the legendary racer's ninth championship title. The car will be released in a limited edition of 200 units, and it won't be easy to buy – future owners will be determined by blind chance through an official lottery. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Toyota decided to deviate from traditional orders, making the model a real prize for fans.

  • Circulation: Only 100 units for the domestic Japanese market and another 100 for selected European countries.
    • Mechanics: Applications in Japan will begin in the spring of 2026 via the Toyota GR app. Lottery winners will be eligible to purchase the car.
      • Price: Although the official cost for 2026 is still being clarified, it is expected to exceed 60,000 euros, given the status of a collector's model.

        Technical features of the "champion" version

        This Yaris is not just a cosmetic package, but a seriously refined tool for the driver.

        • "SEB" mode: A new all-wheel drive setting with a 40:60 torque distribution replaces the standard Track mode. It allows for more aggressive control of the rear axle while maintaining front-end precision.
          • "MORIZO" mode: A setting from Akio Toyoda himself for maximum grip and confident cornering.
            • Exclusive style: Matte Black Gravite body, blue brake calipers, and a radiator grille with the French tricolor.

              Rally-style interior

              The interior features a vertical, leather-wrapped handbrake for easy turns and a smaller-diameter steering wheel with tricolor stitching. Each unit will have a serial number on a special plate, emphasizing its uniqueness. 

              Chinese electric roadster SC01 conquers Europe: 429 hp and no screens23.01.26, 03:58 • 3348 views

              Stepan Haftko

              Auto
              Technology
              Brand
              Europe
              Japan