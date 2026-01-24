Toyota to raffle off a special GR Yaris in honor of champion Sébastien Ogier

Japanese automotive giant Toyota Gazoo Racing has unveiled a unique series of the GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier Edition hot hatch, dedicated to the legendary racer's ninth championship title. The car will be released in a limited edition of 200 units, and it won't be easy to buy – future owners will be determined by blind chance through an official lottery. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Toyota decided to deviate from traditional orders, making the model a real prize for fans.

Circulation: Only 100 units for the domestic Japanese market and another 100 for selected European countries.

Mechanics: Applications in Japan will begin in the spring of 2026 via the Toyota GR app. Lottery winners will be eligible to purchase the car.

Price: Although the official cost for 2026 is still being clarified, it is expected to exceed 60,000 euros, given the status of a collector's model.

Technical features of the "champion" version

This Yaris is not just a cosmetic package, but a seriously refined tool for the driver.

"SEB" mode: A new all-wheel drive setting with a 40:60 torque distribution replaces the standard Track mode. It allows for more aggressive control of the rear axle while maintaining front-end precision.

"MORIZO" mode: A setting from Akio Toyoda himself for maximum grip and confident cornering.

Exclusive style: Matte Black Gravite body, blue brake calipers, and a radiator grille with the French tricolor.

Rally-style interior

The interior features a vertical, leather-wrapped handbrake for easy turns and a smaller-diameter steering wheel with tricolor stitching. Each unit will have a serial number on a special plate, emphasizing its uniqueness.

