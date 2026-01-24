Toyota to raffle off a special GR Yaris in honor of champion Sébastien Ogier
Toyota Gazoo Racing will release 200 limited-edition GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier Edition hot hatches to commemorate the racer's ninth championship title. The cars will be raffled off, and their price will exceed 60,000 euros.
Japanese automotive giant Toyota Gazoo Racing has unveiled a unique series of the GR Yaris Sébastien Ogier Edition hot hatch, dedicated to the legendary racer's ninth championship title. The car will be released in a limited edition of 200 units, and it won't be easy to buy – future owners will be determined by blind chance through an official lottery. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.
Details
Toyota decided to deviate from traditional orders, making the model a real prize for fans.
- Circulation: Only 100 units for the domestic Japanese market and another 100 for selected European countries.
- Mechanics: Applications in Japan will begin in the spring of 2026 via the Toyota GR app. Lottery winners will be eligible to purchase the car.
- Price: Although the official cost for 2026 is still being clarified, it is expected to exceed 60,000 euros, given the status of a collector's model.
Technical features of the "champion" version
This Yaris is not just a cosmetic package, but a seriously refined tool for the driver.
- "SEB" mode: A new all-wheel drive setting with a 40:60 torque distribution replaces the standard Track mode. It allows for more aggressive control of the rear axle while maintaining front-end precision.
- "MORIZO" mode: A setting from Akio Toyoda himself for maximum grip and confident cornering.
- Exclusive style: Matte Black Gravite body, blue brake calipers, and a radiator grille with the French tricolor.
Rally-style interior
The interior features a vertical, leather-wrapped handbrake for easy turns and a smaller-diameter steering wheel with tricolor stitching. Each unit will have a serial number on a special plate, emphasizing its uniqueness.
