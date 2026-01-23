Chinese electric roadster SC01 conquers Europe: 429 hp and no screens

Chinese startup Tianjin Gongjiangpai Auto Technology, backed by giant Xiaomi, has officially confirmed the launch of its lightweight sports car SC01 on the European market. The car, positioned as an "anti-technological" means of enjoying driving, will be released in a limited edition of 1000 units, and its assembly will be established directly in Italy. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The main feature of the SC01 is a complete rejection of modern trends for huge touch panels. The roadster's interior is made in a spartan style: instead of screens, the driver will find only analog switches, physical climate control buttons, and a traditional handbrake.

This approach is designed to maximize focus on the road, returning to drivers the feeling of classic sports cars of the last century.

Impressive dynamics with minimal weight

Despite its electric nature, the SC01 weighs only 1365 kg, making it lighter than many gasoline counterparts, such as the Porsche Cayman GTS.

The power unit consists of two electric motors with a total output of 320 kW (429 hp), which allow the car to accelerate to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The 60 kWh battery provides a range of about 500 km according to the NEDC cycle (approximately 300-320 km in real conditions).

Exclusivity and Italian production

The European version of the SC01 is undergoing an independent development and certification cycle, which will be completed in 2026. The model will be produced in Italy, which should emphasize the sporty status of the news and facilitate logistics for selected European markets. It is expected that the price of the exclusive roadster in Europe may exceed $70,000, which is significantly more expensive than the Chinese version, but justified by the limited edition and local assembly.

