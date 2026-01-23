$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 11587 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 24139 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 21573 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 20647 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 17980 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17830 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 34447 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16005 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16469 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Publications
Exclusives
Chinese electric roadster SC01 conquers Europe: 429 hp and no screens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Chinese startup Tianjin Gongjiangpai Auto Technology is launching the SC01 electric roadster on the European market. The car will have 429 hp and will be assembled in Italy, without large touch panels in the cabin.

Chinese electric roadster SC01 conquers Europe: 429 hp and no screens

Chinese startup Tianjin Gongjiangpai Auto Technology, backed by giant Xiaomi, has officially confirmed the launch of its lightweight sports car SC01 on the European market. The car, positioned as an "anti-technological" means of enjoying driving, will be released in a limited edition of 1000 units, and its assembly will be established directly in Italy. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The main feature of the SC01 is a complete rejection of modern trends for huge touch panels. The roadster's interior is made in a spartan style: instead of screens, the driver will find only analog switches, physical climate control buttons, and a traditional handbrake.

Tesla prepares to launch FSD autopilot in Europe and China as early as February22.01.26, 23:58 • 1614 views

This approach is designed to maximize focus on the road, returning to drivers the feeling of classic sports cars of the last century.

Impressive dynamics with minimal weight

Despite its electric nature, the SC01 weighs only 1365 kg, making it lighter than many gasoline counterparts, such as the Porsche Cayman GTS.

The power unit consists of two electric motors with a total output of 320 kW (429 hp), which allow the car to accelerate to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The 60 kWh battery provides a range of about 500 km according to the NEDC cycle (approximately 300-320 km in real conditions).

Exclusivity and Italian production

The European version of the SC01 is undergoing an independent development and certification cycle, which will be completed in 2026. The model will be produced in Italy, which should emphasize the sporty status of the news and facilitate logistics for selected European markets. It is expected that the price of the exclusive roadster in Europe may exceed $70,000, which is significantly more expensive than the Chinese version, but justified by the limited edition and local assembly. 

One of three in the world: Lamborghini Veneno Coupe put up for sale for $16.9 million18.01.26, 06:02 • 5297 views

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Energy
Trend
Brand
Electricity
Italy
Europe