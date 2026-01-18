One of three in the world: Lamborghini Veneno Coupe put up for sale for $16.9 million

One of the rarest modern hypercars, a 2014 Lamborghini Veneno Coupe, has appeared on the open market. The car is listed for sale through the duPont Registry platform for $16.9 million. This event is exceptional for collectors, as only three such coupes were ever produced, and they usually change hands privately, without public announcements. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The model was created specifically for the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini brand. This particular example features a unique silver Ad Personam finish applied over visible carbon fiber body elements. The car's odometer shows only about 200 km of mileage, making it virtually new.

The hypercar is equipped with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine producing over 740 horsepower. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission.

Focus on mechanical purity

The Veneno's design is focused on maximum aerodynamic efficiency and aggressiveness. To reduce weight, the manufacturer abandoned many modern conveniences: there is no navigation system or Bluetooth, no heated seats or cup holders, and the interior and body are made almost entirely of carbon fiber.

The car is equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes and lightweight wheels. The high price of the lot is primarily due to the extreme scarcity of the model and its status as an icon of Lamborghini's S650 generation automotive design.

Ford unveiled the new Mustang Dark Horse SC: why the company abandoned the legendary Shelby name