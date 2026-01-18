One of three in the world: Lamborghini Veneno Coupe put up for sale for $16.9 million

$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM • 15312 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 28083 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 24196 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 35714 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 45020 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 38104 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 55685 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 29211 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 44784 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36527 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Popular news
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a dayJanuary 17, 06:52 PM • 4336 views
Additional power crews have started working in the capital to restore electricity - ShmyhalJanuary 17, 07:12 PM • 3170 views
Russia is experiencing its deepest personnel crisis in medicine in over 60 years - CPDJanuary 17, 07:32 PM • 2930 views
Israel protests composition of "Gaza Executive Council" announced by Trump administrationJanuary 17, 09:44 PM • 2738 views
The French command has recognized the war in Ukraine as a "real laboratory of modern warfare" and is implementing the technologies observed there12:40 AM • 2758 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 23583 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 55685 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 31764 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 63390 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 93356 views
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"03:14 AM • 496 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 20627 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 18490 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 16693 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 16195 views
One of three in the world: Lamborghini Veneno Coupe put up for sale for $16.9 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

One of three Lamborghini Veneno Coupe 2014 models in the world, with 200 km on the odometer, is for sale for $16.9 million. The hypercar is equipped with a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 740 hp and features a unique silver finish.

One of three in the world: Lamborghini Veneno Coupe put up for sale for $16.9 million

One of the rarest modern hypercars, a 2014 Lamborghini Veneno Coupe, has appeared on the open market. The car is listed for sale through the duPont Registry platform for $16.9 million. This event is exceptional for collectors, as only three such coupes were ever produced, and they usually change hands privately, without public announcements. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The model was created specifically for the 50th anniversary of the Lamborghini brand. This particular example features a unique silver Ad Personam finish applied over visible carbon fiber body elements. The car's odometer shows only about 200 km of mileage, making it virtually new.

The hypercar is equipped with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine producing over 740 horsepower. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission.

Focus on mechanical purity

The Veneno's design is focused on maximum aerodynamic efficiency and aggressiveness. To reduce weight, the manufacturer abandoned many modern conveniences: there is no navigation system or Bluetooth, no heated seats or cup holders, and the interior and body are made almost entirely of carbon fiber.

The car is equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes and lightweight wheels. The high price of the lot is primarily due to the extreme scarcity of the model and its status as an icon of Lamborghini's S650 generation automotive design. 

Ford unveiled the new Mustang Dark Horse SC: why the company abandoned the legendary Shelby name18.01.26, 01:41 • 1158 views

Stepan Haftko

