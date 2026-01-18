Ford unveiled the new Mustang Dark Horse SC: why the company abandoned the legendary Shelby name

The 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC, a direct successor to the iconic Shelby GT500 in terms of its characteristics, debuted at the Detroit Auto Show. However, the automaker deliberately refrained from using Carroll Shelby's name for this model, which sparked lively discussions among experts. This is stated in the Autoblog material, writes UNN.

Details

The new Dark Horse SC is equipped with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and carbon fiber wheels – a set that was previously the hallmark of the Shelby series.

The decision to change the name is related to the restructuring of the company's internal divisions. Ford renamed "Ford Performance" to "Ford Racing," aiming to emphasize the direct connection between track technologies and road cars.

This is a Ford Racing car, and the reality is that Shelby doesn't race. Our idea is for Ford Racing to actually develop road vehicles. They will develop our next-generation supercars. — said Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Marketing ploy or a new era?

Abandoning the Shelby brand for this model allows the company to:

Strengthen the Dark Horse sub-brand: This is already the fourth variation in the lineup (after S and R), making the Dark Horse name recognizable among enthusiasts.

Preserve the Shelby name: The company reserves the right to use the legendary name for future special projects, without tying it to the current racing lineup.

Emphasize motorsport: Using the name "Racing" instead of "Performance" aims to show shareholders and fans that investments in racing directly improve production cars.

Thus, the 2026 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC becomes a symbol of a new era, where racing engineers get carte blanche to create road supercars under their own brand.

