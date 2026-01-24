Hyundai recalls 84,000 Genesis cars due to instrument panel malfunctions "on the go"

Hyundai Motor Group has announced a massive recall of premium Genesis brand vehicles from the 2025-2026 model years due to a critical software error in the displays. The problem lies in the sudden reboot of the instrument panel, which deprives the driver of access to speed readings and other important information while driving. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the cause of the malfunction was a data error in the vehicle's head unit memory. Due to a programming error, digital HD radio data and analog signals are written to the same memory cell, leading to a critical overwrite error.

As a result, the display goes blank or reboots for 5-10 seconds, which does not comply with federal safety standards and significantly increases the risk of accidents.

Models subject to recall

The technical malfunction affected six different models of Hyundai's luxury division, totaling almost 84,000 units. The list includes G80 sedans (including the electrified 2026 version), GV60, GV70 crossovers (gasoline and electric), and the flagship GV80 SUV.

The manufacturer emphasizes that the problem applies exclusively to Genesis products, and owners are strongly advised to contact service centers for software updates.

Incident statistics and safety measures

As of the official recall announcement, Hyundai is aware of 237 cases of equipment failure recorded since September 2024. Fortunately, no accidents or injuries have been reported in the US as a result of this defect so far. However, the automaker urges owners to be vigilant, as even a brief loss of visual data on the instrument panel can be fatal when driving at high speeds or in heavy traffic.

