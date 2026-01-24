$43.170.01
ukenru
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hyundai recalls 84,000 Genesis cars due to instrument panel malfunctions "on the go"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Hyundai is recalling nearly 84,000 2025-2026 Genesis vehicles due to a software bug that causes the instrument panel to suddenly reboot. This deprives the driver of access to important information while driving.

Hyundai Motor Group has announced a massive recall of premium Genesis brand vehicles from the 2025-2026 model years due to a critical software error in the displays. The problem lies in the sudden reboot of the instrument panel, which deprives the driver of access to speed readings and other important information while driving. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the cause of the malfunction was a data error in the vehicle's head unit memory. Due to a programming error, digital HD radio data and analog signals are written to the same memory cell, leading to a critical overwrite error.

As a result, the display goes blank or reboots for 5-10 seconds, which does not comply with federal safety standards and significantly increases the risk of accidents.

Models subject to recall

The technical malfunction affected six different models of Hyundai's luxury division, totaling almost 84,000 units. The list includes G80 sedans (including the electrified 2026 version), GV60, GV70 crossovers (gasoline and electric), and the flagship GV80 SUV.

The manufacturer emphasizes that the problem applies exclusively to Genesis products, and owners are strongly advised to contact service centers for software updates.

Incident statistics and safety measures

As of the official recall announcement, Hyundai is aware of 237 cases of equipment failure recorded since September 2024. Fortunately, no accidents or injuries have been reported in the US as a result of this defect so far. However, the automaker urges owners to be vigilant, as even a brief loss of visual data on the instrument panel can be fatal when driving at high speeds or in heavy traffic. 

Stepan Haftko

Auto
Technology
Road traffic accident
Brand
United States