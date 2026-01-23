New York court acquits Tesla: faulty screen not the cause of accident

$43.180.08
50.670.06
ukenru
07:51 PM • 8762 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
06:05 PM • 18949 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 17941 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 03:45 PM • 18996 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
January 22, 02:44 PM • 18545 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 17203 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 17489 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 33482 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15892 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16390 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.4m/s
89%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Teachers' salaries and allowances in 2026: Rada says it will consider the issueJanuary 22, 01:37 PM • 8594 views
"Everyone wants the war to end": Trump called talks with Zelenskyy "good" and announced a meeting with PutinJanuary 22, 01:45 PM • 12851 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 20193 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 14722 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 5172 views
Publications
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 14767 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 20239 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 33482 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 26234 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 80119 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Davos
Greenland
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk05:56 PM • 5224 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 27357 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 23961 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 30056 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 67695 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

New York court acquits Tesla: faulty screen not the cause of accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

A federal court in New York dismissed a lawsuit against Tesla, where the driver blamed a faulty display for a road accident. The judge ruled that there was no evidence of a technical malfunction, and the accident was caused by human error and weather conditions.

New York court acquits Tesla: faulty screen not the cause of accident

A federal court in New York has dismissed a lawsuit against Tesla, in which a driver claimed that a faulty touchscreen display caused a car accident. The judge concluded that the plaintiff failed to provide sufficient evidence of a technical malfunction, and the circumstances of the accident pointed to human error and difficult weather conditions. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred in March 2022 on a snowy highway in Yonkers, New York. The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model 3 lost control of the car, resulting in a collision with median barriers. The police report stated that the vehicle hydroplaned, and the main factors in the incident were exceeding the safe speed and careless lane change in icy conditions.

Plaintiff's Arguments and Tesla's Position

Robin Nicole Wilson-Wolfe, who filed the lawsuit, claimed that the car's touchscreen completely froze while driving. This allegedly deprived her of access to speed readings and windshield wiper controls, which led to the loss of control.

Tesla prepares to launch FSD autopilot in Europe and China as early as February22.01.26, 23:58 • 958 views

However, Tesla representatives provided the court with telemetry and diagnostic data for the specific car during that period, which did not record any software or hardware failures of the screen.

Why the case was closed

Judge Nelson Roman ruled that proving manufacturer fault in cases involving "complex automotive software" requires testimony from independent experts. The plaintiff did not involve any specialist who could confirm the defect or refute Tesla's data. In addition, the court emphasized that even if the screen fails, the main control functions - steering wheel, brakes, and accelerator - remain fully functional, allowing the driver to safely stop the car. 

Kia technician sues company over serious injury during car repair16.01.26, 23:47 • 12103 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldAuto
Technology
Road traffic accident
Brand
Tesla, Inc.
New York (state)