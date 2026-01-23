$43.170.01
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 4416 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 9336 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 16621 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 38845 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 19684 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 22455 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 30569 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 68116 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34272 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Mitsubishi revives Pajero after a multi-year hiatus - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

Mitsubishi is preparing to bring back the Pajero crossover to the market, with production to be concentrated in Thailand. The new model will use the Triton pickup platform.

Mitsubishi revives Pajero after a multi-year hiatus - report

Mitsubishi revives the Pajero after a long hiatus. The Pajero will be produced in Thailand, using the same platform as the Triton pickups. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, it's no secret that Mitsubishi is preparing to return to the mid-size SUV market. One of the company's recent corporate videos even showed an "easter egg" that "silently demonstrates its mysterious appearance." There's a lot to be excited about, considering the company left this segment about 20 years ago in America, and in 2021 worldwide, the publication writes.

Mitsubishi has not yet officially named this crossover, but trademark applications over the past years have indicated the return of the Montero name. Now, a document from Australia finally reveals at least one of the names that will be used after launch, the publication notes.

The document, obtained by the Australian publication Drive, contains several details about the crossover. "The main one was the model name, and we can confidently say that the Pajero name is returning. This probably won't surprise anyone, but it's a fitting name for Mitsubishi's flagship SUV," the publication states.

The document also mentioned other details. The VIN code shows that the Pajero will be produced in Thailand, not Japan. This is confirmed by the MMA abbreviation at the beginning of the VIN code. It will likely be assembled at the same factory that produces Triton and Nissan Navara pickups for the Australian market.

With the country of origin confirmed, there is a greater likelihood that the Pajero will use the same platform as the aforementioned pickups. If so, this means the crossover will return to using a ladder frame chassis instead of a unibody, as in the third and fourth generations. The engines remain a mystery for now, but a twin-turbo diesel from the Triton (201 horsepower, 387 pound-feet) may appear under the hood, as well as possibly a gasoline engine with some hybrid system, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

