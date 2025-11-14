Mitsubishi is preparing a flagship crossover: but doesn't yet know what to call it

Automaker Mitsubishi plans to release a new flagship crossover (SUV) based on a pickup truck by the end of next year, and the name of the new model has not yet been announced, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Bruce Hampe, CEO of Product Strategy at Mitsubishi Australia, told Australian automotive website Drive: "We'll have a new flagship large SUV at the end of next year. We haven't announced the name yet."

"Perhaps we'll be able to talk about it in more detail over the next six months as the launch date approaches," Hampe added.

At least it has been confirmed that a successor to the Montero/Pajero will appear soon, the publication notes.

It is noted that the name Montero was registered as a trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office. It appears that this will be a ladder-frame vehicle, unlike the previous model, and spy photos suggest that it may have a solid rear axle.

Mitsubishi may combine the Montero and Montero Sport into one vehicle, but we will know more once the company provides more information.