In Kyiv, a 43-year-old man died in a hospital after undergoing a military medical commission, one day after mobilization. The family's lawyer provided a forensic medical examination report, which stated that the cause of death was "blunt force trauma." This was reported by journalist Daryna Trunova, writes UNN.

Details

The lawyer provided the forensic medical examination report regarding Roman's cause of death. Pay attention to the point - blunt force trauma! So that I am not accused of manipulation again - draw your own conclusions. Perhaps the floor is also meant as a blunt object - Trunova wrote.

She noted that the military prosecutor's office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the police are currently handling this case, but added that she would prefer to see an official statement from the Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) and the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Forces.

Context

In Kyiv, a 43-year-old man died in a hospital after undergoing a military medical commission, one day after mobilization. He contacted his parents and asked them to bring his belongings when he was undergoing the military medical commission. However, the very next day, Roman ended up in the hospital with a head injury, and despite the doctors' efforts, they could not save him.

On October 24, Kyiv police reported that they had launched an investigation into the incident. The police added that they had interviewed more than a dozen witnesses and sent the body for forensic medical examination to determine the cause of death.