10:50 AM • 5388 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 15621 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 15435 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 15269 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 14846 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 13964 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 30731 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 25419 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13039 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47609 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

"Blunt force trauma": lawyer for the family of the deceased mobilized man in Kyiv provided forensic medical examination report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

A 43-year-old man died in a Kyiv hospital a day after mobilization and passing the military medical commission. A forensic medical examination established that the cause of death was "blunt force trauma."

"Blunt force trauma": lawyer for the family of the deceased mobilized man in Kyiv provided forensic medical examination report

In Kyiv, a 43-year-old man died in a hospital after undergoing a military medical commission, one day after mobilization. The family's lawyer provided a forensic medical examination report, which stated that the cause of death was "blunt force trauma." This was reported by journalist Daryna Trunova, writes UNN.

Details

The lawyer provided the forensic medical examination report regarding Roman's cause of death. Pay attention to the point - blunt force trauma! So that I am not accused of manipulation again - draw your own conclusions. Perhaps the floor is also meant as a blunt object

- Trunova wrote.

She noted that the military prosecutor's office, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the police are currently handling this case, but added that she would prefer to see an official statement from the Kyiv City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) and the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Air Assault Forces.

Context

In Kyiv, a 43-year-old man died in a hospital after undergoing a military medical commission, one day after mobilization. He contacted his parents and asked them to bring his belongings when he was undergoing the military medical commission. However, the very next day, Roman ended up in the hospital with a head injury, and despite the doctors' efforts, they could not save him.

On October 24, Kyiv police reported that they had launched an investigation into the incident. The police added that they had interviewed more than a dozen witnesses and sent the body for forensic medical examination to determine the cause of death.

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv