Bloomberg: US wants to send another Patriot battery to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The United States is considering sending another Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine, along with radars, to bolster its air defense against intensified Russian attacks.
The United States is considering sending another Patriot battery to Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing anonymous sources, UNN reports.
Details
Joe Biden's administration is actively working to meet Kyiv's needs for additional air defense capabilities to repel Russian attacks that have intensified recently.
According to Bloomberg, the US is seeking to send one battery along with the radars. Ukraine's European allies are also working on plans to send Kyiv additional air defense systems from their stockpiles.
AddendumAddendum
Ukraine has recently received Patriot air defense missiles, which were sent by Spain and other Western allies. Robles announced that Ukraine had received air defense missiles during her visit to the Sanjenis barracks and the Orad y Gajias Main Military Hospital in Zaragoza, where Ukrainian soldiers are trained.
These missiles are for air defense, and it should be very clear that they are for Ukraine to defend itself against the attacks it is facing from Russia