Bloody wedding in Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows up guests at pro-government leader's house

A celebration in northwestern Pakistan turned into a tragedy due to a brazen suicide bomber attack on a peaceful gathering. The explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on January 23 killed at least seven people and injured more than two dozen. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

The tragedy occurred at the home of Noor Alam Mehsud, a prominent pro-government community leader, during a wedding ceremony. As guests danced to traditional drum beats, the assailant detonated an explosive vest right in the middle of the crowd.

According to local police, 25 injured people were promptly taken to hospitals, but doctors assess the condition of some of them as critical, so the death toll may rise.

Main suspects and the situation in the region

Although no organization has yet claimed responsibility for the crime, law enforcement suspects the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan group. This organization has significantly intensified its activities after the Taliban came to power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021, using border areas as a refuge for preparing attacks. Attacks on pro-government activists and peaceful events have become part of their strategy to intimidate the local population and destabilize the situation in the country.

