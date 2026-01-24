Bloody wedding in Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows up guests at pro-government leader's house

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
11:44 PM • 3264 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
08:34 PM • 6708 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
07:10 PM • 11812 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 13188 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 24246 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 22803 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 17544 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 24854 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 52512 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 22057 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"He hit my wife in the chest with the words 'you all f***ing annoy me'": Mykhailychenko commented on the incident with the beating of a plumberJanuary 23, 02:25 PM • 10025 views
In Zhytomyr region, a man threw a Molotov cocktail into an apartment where his cohabitant and her young son were presentJanuary 23, 02:40 PM • 3950 views
US and EU plan to raise $800 billion for Ukraine's post-war reconstruction - PoliticoJanuary 23, 03:44 PM • 4516 views
Fedorov appointed an advisor on international projects who worked with Google and MicrosoftJanuary 23, 04:14 PM • 15408 views
Teachers are illegally forced to be on duty in shelters and invincibility points - educational ombudswomanJanuary 23, 05:02 PM • 9474 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 24238 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 52509 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 75119 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 70813 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 72978 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
White House
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 22537 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 22018 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 37326 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 52674 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 47191 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Bloody wedding in Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows up guests at pro-government leader's house

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

In northwestern Pakistan, a suicide bomber blew up guests at the wedding of a pro-government leader, killing 7 people and injuring 25. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan group is suspected.

Bloody wedding in Pakistan: Suicide bomber blows up guests at pro-government leader's house
Photo: AP

A celebration in northwestern Pakistan turned into a tragedy due to a brazen suicide bomber attack on a peaceful gathering. The explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on January 23 killed at least seven people and injured more than two dozen. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred at the home of Noor Alam Mehsud, a prominent pro-government community leader, during a wedding ceremony. As guests danced to traditional drum beats, the assailant detonated an explosive vest right in the middle of the crowd.

The death toll from the shopping mall fire in Pakistan has risen to 5522.01.26, 18:31 • 2684 views

According to local police, 25 injured people were promptly taken to hospitals, but doctors assess the condition of some of them as critical, so the death toll may rise.

Main suspects and the situation in the region

Although no organization has yet claimed responsibility for the crime, law enforcement suspects the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan group. This organization has significantly intensified its activities after the Taliban came to power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021, using border areas as a refuge for preparing attacks. Attacks on pro-government activists and peaceful events have become part of their strategy to intimidate the local population and destabilize the situation in the country. 

Bloody weekend in Pakistan: At least 24 people killed in two major road accidents18.01.26, 02:55 • 4417 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Marriage
Associated Press
Afghanistan
Pakistan