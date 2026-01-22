The death toll from the shopping mall fire in Pakistan has risen to 55

$43.180.08
03:45 PM • 2204 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 6426 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 10481 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 13509 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25941 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 14631 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
10:59 AM • 15393 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17707 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22013 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 28299 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Trump forced Putin to the negotiating table - NATO Secretary GeneralJanuary 22, 07:46 AM • 6064 views
A story of love, loyalty, and strength of spirit: a severely wounded soldier married his girlfriend at the Shalimov CenterPhotoJanuary 22, 08:25 AM • 4274 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner on January 22: Kremlin announced detailsJanuary 22, 09:30 AM • 3664 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 17363 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 6346 views
Publications
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity02:43 PM • 6340 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 25938 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 17360 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 72594 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 63788 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Davos
United States
Greenland
Germany
UNN Lite
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 24701 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 21703 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 23062 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 64961 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 40934 views
The death toll from the shopping mall fire in Pakistan has risen to 55

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The death toll from the shopping mall fire in Karachi, Pakistan, has risen to 55 people. Authorities in Sindh province have launched an investigation into the tragedy and promise to bring those responsible to justice.

The death toll from the shopping mall fire in Pakistan has risen to 55

A fire that engulfed a shopping mall in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, has claimed the lives of at least 55 people, officials said on Thursday. The Sindh provincial authorities announced an independent investigation into the tragedy and pledged to take action if negligence is found. This was reported by Arab News, writes UNN.

Details

The flames erupted late Saturday evening in the three-story commercial building Gul Plaza in Karachi's congested Saddar district and raged for more than 24 hours before being brought under control. Dozens of people are still missing, and rescue teams continue to search the rubble.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated during a televised broadcast that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had formed a committee to investigate the incident, emphasizing that authorities would not speculate on the cause of the fire until the investigation was complete.

To investigate, the Chief Minister has formed a committee empowered to conduct an impartial and independent inquiry. Whatever report is published after the investigation, the government will take appropriate action. If negligence is found, the government will certainly hold those responsible accountable.

- he said.

Memon added that the committee would examine all aspects of the incident, including the causes of the fire and the organization of rescue operations.

"Every aspect is being thoroughly investigated to find out what happened and why," he said.

Massive fire at Karachi shopping mall: dozens missing and 21 dead19.01.26, 22:59 • 5069 views

According to AFP, as of today, 55 bodies have been recovered from the fire site, said Javed Nabi Khoso, Deputy Commissioner of Karachi's South District. More than 50 families have already provided DNA samples to help identify the badly charred remains.

Karachi municipal services have intensified debris removal operations with strict adherence to safety regulations, moving the wreckage to a designated site in the Mewa Shah area.

Authorities have put all relevant services on high alert as rain is forecast in the coming days, which could increase risks to the unstable building.

Memon also announced that the provincial government had decided to pay 10 million rupees (approximately $35,720) to each family of those killed in the fire, noting that many victims were breadwinners.

The government went beyond usual practice and announced that the families of those who lost their precious lives would receive 10 million rupees each.

- he said.

As the publication notes, deadly fires are a recurring problem in Karachi — a city of over 20 million people, where markets and factories often suffer from faulty wiring, overcrowding, illegal construction, and weak enforcement of fire safety regulations. Although such incidents are frequent, a fire of this magnitude is rare.

Bloody weekend in Pakistan: At least 24 people killed in two major road accidents18.01.26, 02:55 • 4395 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
