The Diplomat

Bloody weekend in Pakistan: At least 24 people killed in two major road accidents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

On January 17, two major road accidents in Pakistan claimed the lives of at least 24 people and injured 45. The causes were fog, speeding, and poor roads.

Bloody weekend in Pakistan: At least 24 people killed in two major road accidents

On January 17, Pakistan was rocked by two major road accidents that occurred in different parts of the country within hours of each other. According to official data, at least 24 people died and 45 more were injured to varying degrees of severity as a result of the accidents. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The first disaster occurred in the city of Sargodha in the east of the country. A truck, which, contrary to safety rules, was transporting a large group of passengers along with cargo, veered off the road and fell into a canal. The main cause of the incident is said to be extremely dense fog, which limited visibility to a minimum.

  • Deaths: 14 people.
    • Injured: 9 people.

      Accident on the coastal highway in Balochistan

      Hours later, another fatal accident was recorded in the southwest of the country. A passenger bus traveling from Karachi to the city of Jiwani overturned at high speed on the Makran coastal highway.

      Collapse in Tokyo: Fire on tracks halts train service during rush hour16.01.26, 06:21 • 3706 views

      According to senior police officer Aslam Bangulzai, the bus failed to negotiate a turn due to excessive speed.

      • Deaths: 10 people.
        • Injured: 36 people.

          Causes of systemic accidents in the region

          Experts note that such incidents are a common occurrence in Pakistan. The main factors leading to mass casualties on the roads remain:

          • poor quality of road surfaces on interregional highways;
            • technical malfunction of vehicles;
              • drivers ignoring traffic rules and speed limits.

                Rescue services continue to work at the accident sites, and medics are fighting for the lives of the victims, many of whom are in critical condition. 

                International bus with 25 passengers involved in accident on road to border: 9 injured17.01.26, 12:51 • 8510 views

                Stepan Haftko

                News of the World
                Road traffic accident
                Associated Press
                Pakistan