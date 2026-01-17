$43.180.08
International bus with 25 passengers involved in accident on road to border: 9 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 788 views

In the Lviv region, a Setra Vienna-Kyiv regular bus with 25 passengers veered off the road, hitting a guardrail and a tree. Nine passengers sought medical attention, seven were hospitalized.

International bus with 25 passengers involved in accident on road to border: 9 injured

In the Lviv region, a bus carrying 25 people, which was on an international route "Vienna-Kyiv", was involved in an accident on the Kyiv-Chop highway, police are establishing the circumstances, the National Police in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred today, January 17, around 8 a.m. on the Kyiv-Chop highway within the village of Lyubintsi, Stryi district.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established, "a Setra regular bus on the 'Vienna-Kyiv' route, driven by a 59-year-old driver, drove off the roadway, hit a metal barrier, and then - a tree."

At the time of the accident, there were 25 passengers in the bus, as indicated.

"According to preliminary data, nine bus passengers aged 19 to 69 sought medical attention, seven of them were taken to the hospital - doctors are currently clarifying their diagnoses," the police reported.

Other passengers, as noted, were taken by police to an invincibility point at the local police department, where police psychologists are working with them. There, people can warm up, drink hot beverages, have a snack, and wait for another bus to arrive.

Law enforcement officers, including investigators, are working at the scene of the accident to establish all the circumstances of the accident. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

