Collapse in Tokyo: Fire on tracks halts train service during rush hour

January 15, 10:04 PM • 5412 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 17443 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 25338 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 58246 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 70008 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37444 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33955 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52954 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42429 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44629 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Exclusives
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 4582 views
OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - SybihaJanuary 15, 07:21 PM • 2778 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 5544 views
Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear supportVideoJanuary 15, 08:52 PM • 2704 views
Oil prices sharply dropped: the market calmed down after the US abandoned a strike on Iran12:25 AM • 2702 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 14596 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 47224 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 58246 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 70008 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 61140 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Tim Walz
Elon Musk
United States
Ukraine
Iran
White House
Venezuela
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10632 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 23331 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 45035 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78767 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69686 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Truth Social
Film

Collapse in Tokyo: Fire on tracks halts train service during rush hour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

A massive power outage halted train traffic on key Tokyo railway lines on January 16. The cause was a fire in electrical equipment, leading to chaos and a drop in JR East shares.

Collapse in Tokyo: Fire on tracks halts train service during rush hour
Photo: Bloomberg

On Friday, January 16, a massive power outage paralyzed the main railway lines of the Japanese capital. The accident occurred during the morning rush hour, blocking traffic on key routes and forcing millions of passengers to look for alternative ways to travel or stay home to work. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the operator East Japan Railway Co. (JR East), as of 10:00 local time, traffic on the Yamanote loop line, which passes through Shinjuku - the world's busiest station - remained completely suspended. The Keihin Tohoku and Tokaido lines were also affected. Stable operation is not expected to resume before 13:00.

Two people died in Thailand due to another crane collapse that crushed cars15.01.26, 15:59 • 3070 views

The cause of the failure was a fire in electrical equipment near the railway tracks. As reported by broadcaster NHK with reference to the Tokyo Fire Department, the fire has already been extinguished, but experts are still investigating the direct connection between this incident and the power outage of the entire network.

Consequences for passengers and the market

Tokyo is known for its highly punctual railway system, so the sudden collapse caused chaos on the platforms.

JR East shares fell by 3.6% amid the incident, which was the largest intraday drop in the company's shares since April last year.

Passengers had to storm alternative bus routes and taxis, which led to traffic jams on the roads.

The city administration reminded that more than 14 million people use the railway daily in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures, so even a short delay causes a chain reaction throughout the country's transport system.

Collapse in Lapland: Thousands of tourists stranded in Finland due to extreme cold11.01.26, 23:12 • 4025 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Bloomberg L.P.
Tokyo