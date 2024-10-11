Blinken: U.S. working to prevent broader conflict in the Middle East
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken announced efforts to prevent an expansion of conflict in the Middle East. He expressed concern over insufficient aid to Gaza and emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the United States will “work intensely” to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East. He said there is growing concern that Israel's wars with Iranian backers could escalate into a full-scale regional war. Blinken said this to reporters during his visit to Laos, writes CNN, reports UNN.
We are working very hard, using deterrence and diplomacy to prevent that from happening
Blinken also said he has “real concerns about the inadequacy of aid” to Gazans, emphasizing that the U.S. is “engaging directly with Israel on the need to address humanitarian needs” in the Palestinian enclave.
Blinken also emphasized the need for a “diplomatic solution in Lebanon” amid Israel's ground incursion into the south of the country and increased airstrikes in the fight against Hezbollah.
He also favored the creation of a stronger Lebanese state as a result of the conflict.
“Obviously, the Lebanese people have a strong interest in the state asserting itself and taking responsibility for the country and its future,” he said, adding that Lebanon's future ”should be decided by the Lebanese people, not by anyone else.
