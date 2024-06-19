Blinken: If Putin expects allies to weaken support for Ukraine, he is mistaken

The upcoming NATO summit will focus on securing Ukraine's long-term success, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday, speaking at a joint press conference in Washington with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. This is reported by the AR, according to UNN.

From day one, as the situation on the battlefield evolved, so did our support for Ukraine explained the head of the State Department.

He added that if Putin expects to wait for Ukraine's allies to weaken their support for it, he is mistaken.

Stoltenberg arrived in Washington to prepare for the NATO summit to be held in the US capital next month. President Joe Biden met with him on Monday.

At the meeting on Monday, Biden stated that the alliance is experiencing one of the most important moments since World War II.

