More than 20 NATO countries reached 2% of GDP target for defense spending this year - Stoltenberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40412 views

This year, more than 20 NATO countries have reached the goal of spending at least 2% of GDP on defense, a significant increase from less than 10 countries five years ago, thanks to increased military spending following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

More than 20 NATO countries reached 2% of GDP target for defense spending this year - Stoltenberg

More than 20 NATO countries have reached the goal of allocating at least 2% of GDP to defense this year. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that more than 20 Allies have reached the goal of spending at least 2% of GDP on defense this year. He emphasized that this progress was made possible by increased military spending by allies following russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Stoltenberg noted that the number of NATO member states meeting their military spending commitments has increased significantly from less than 10 countries five years ago. He also told US President Joe Biden about this during a meeting at the White House.

10 EU countries reach NATO's 2% of GDP defense spending target05.01.24, 03:45 • 25302 views

