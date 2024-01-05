ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
10 EU countries reach NATO's 2% of GDP defense spending target

10 EU countries reach NATO's 2% of GDP defense spending target

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25293 views

Ten European NATO members have reached the 2% of GDP defense spending target; the United States is not included in the report.

Ten NATO countries in Europe have reached the goal of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense. This is stated in a report by the Ifo Institute in Munich, UNN reports.

Details

Apart from the United Kingdom, most countries along NATO's external border in the east reached the target percentage. These included newcomers Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Greece.

In the state budget for 2024, Norway has allocated 1.8 percent of the estimated GDP.

The report does not look at the United States, but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's annual report last year indicated that the United States will spend 3.5 percent of GDP on defense in 2022.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

