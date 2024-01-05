10 EU countries reach NATO's 2% of GDP defense spending target

Ten NATO countries in Europe have reached the goal of spending 2 percent of gross domestic product on defense. This is stated in a report by the Ifo Institute in Munich, UNN reports.

Details

Apart from the United Kingdom, most countries along NATO's external border in the east reached the target percentage. These included newcomers Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Greece.

In the state budget for 2024, Norway has allocated 1.8 percent of the estimated GDP.

The report does not look at the United States, but NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg's annual report last year indicated that the United States will spend 3.5 percent of GDP on defense in 2022.

NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in response to Russia's massive attacks is scheduled for January 10