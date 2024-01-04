NATO-Ukraine Council meeting in response to Russia's massive attacks is scheduled for January 10

The NATO-Ukraine Council is expected to convene an emergency meeting on January 10 in response to Russia's recent massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine, NATO spokesman Dylan White said on Thursday, UNN reports.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will convene a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Wednesday, January 10, at the ambassadorial level at Ukraine's request following recent Russian missile and drone attacks - White wrote in X.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reported that the NATO-Ukraine Council would hold an emergency meeting in response to massive Russian missile and drone attacks.