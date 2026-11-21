Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since September 2024, losing up to 6.1% of its value in a day. The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency dropped to $57,716 amid a massive sell-off in risk assets and an outflow of investments from cryptocurrency funds. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

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From its all-time high of more than $126,000, reached by bitcoin in October 2025, its value has fallen by more than half.

Pressure on the cryptocurrency market was intensified by the October hack of the Binance exchange, the results of the U.S. midterm elections, and investors' concerns about the Federal Reserve's future policy.

Why investors are selling bitcoin en masse

According to Bloomberg, since the beginning of the year, investors have withdrawn more than $3 billion from bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

At the same time, over a 24-hour period, the market recorded the liquidation of approximately $2 billion in long cryptocurrency positions.

Bitcoin may fall to the $50,000 level - forecast

Additional pressure is being created by the strengthening dollar, expectations of higher interest rates in the United States, and declining interest in risky investments.

Despite the support of the cryptocurrency industry from Donald Trump's administration, bitcoin is now worth less than it was when he returned to the White House.

Analysts note that the market's main problem has been shrinking demand, while further momentum will depend on the willingness of major investors to invest in digital assets again.

Bitcoin plunged to a three-month low — crypto traders lost nearly $2 billion in a day