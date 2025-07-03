$41.810.01
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Big money needed: Ukraine counts on Denmark for drone production financing

Kyiv • UNN

During his visit to Denmark, President Zelenskyy stated that he is counting on Denmark's financial contribution to the production of drones for Ukraine. He will also discuss the missile program with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he counts on Denmark for financing drone production. There is also a missile program that he will discuss, in particular, with the President of the European Council António Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The Ukrainian leader stated this during his visit to Denmark, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that he counts on the financial contribution of European partners, particularly Denmark, to the production of drones for Ukraine within the framework of the signed agreement with the American company Swift Beat.

What we have just signed, all of this requires a lot of money. I count on our relations with Denmark. Denmark supports us, on the continuation of the Danish model and the expansion of the Danish financial model to the relevant drones, which I have already mentioned. In addition, there is also a missile program and some details that I do not want to talk about. I will discuss them with Denmark, and with Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa (President of the European Council – ed.)

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that there is an agreement on cooperation between Ukraine and the USA regarding drone production, including interceptor drones. This year, the production of hundreds of thousands of drones is planned. Kyiv expects that Ukrainian military personnel will be able to shoot down "Shaheds" in large numbers.

