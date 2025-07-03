Big money needed: Ukraine counts on Denmark for drone production financing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he counts on Denmark for financing drone production. There is also a missile program that he will discuss, in particular, with the President of the European Council António Costa and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The Ukrainian leader stated this during his visit to Denmark, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that he counts on the financial contribution of European partners, particularly Denmark, to the production of drones for Ukraine within the framework of the signed agreement with the American company Swift Beat.

What we have just signed, all of this requires a lot of money. I count on our relations with Denmark. Denmark supports us, on the continuation of the Danish model and the expansion of the Danish financial model to the relevant drones, which I have already mentioned. In addition, there is also a missile program and some details that I do not want to talk about. I will discuss them with Denmark, and with Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa (President of the European Council – ed.) - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that there is an agreement on cooperation between Ukraine and the USA regarding drone production, including interceptor drones. This year, the production of hundreds of thousands of drones is planned. Kyiv expects that Ukrainian military personnel will be able to shoot down "Shaheds" in large numbers.