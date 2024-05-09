Biden threatens to cut off arms supplies to Israel if it enters Rafah

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63559 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103922 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146975 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151319 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247561 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173497 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164860 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148247 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64666 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 101026 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101026 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM • 35181 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35181 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 46957 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46957 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 40004 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40004 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247561 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247561 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224318 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236423 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223327 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223327 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63559 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63559 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 40004 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40004 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 46957 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46957 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112345 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112345 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113281 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113281 views
Biden threatens to cut off arms supplies to Israel if it enters Rafah

Biden threatens to cut off arms supplies to Israel if it enters Rafah

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25547 views

Biden threatens to cut off arms supplies to Israel if it enters Rafah and uses U.S.-supplied weapons against civilians.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that civilians were killed as a result of Israel's use of American weapons. Mr. Biden also said that the United States will not supply weapons to Israel if the Israeli army enters Rafah, UNN reports . 

Details

I have made it clear that if they enter Rafah - they haven't entered Rafah yet - if they enter Rafah, I will not supply weapons that have historically been used to fight Rafah, to fight cities

Joe Biden said.

According to the American president, civilians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's use of 2,000-pound bombs. The United States supplied these bombs to Israel in December 2023.

On May 8, Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States had suspended the supply of "high-capacity munitions" and was reviewing the plan to supply Israel with military aid. According to him, this decision was made because of the "events in Rafah".

Context

Last week, the United States delayed the delivery of 3.5 thousand bombs due to fears that they could be used in an attack on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. According to U.S. officials, President Joe Biden delayed the delivery of 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs because of fears that they could be dropped on Rafah.

US suspends arms sales to Israel over concerns about Rafah - media08.05.24, 12:05 • 17399 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
cnnCNN
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
rafakhRafah
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

