Biden threatens to cut off arms supplies to Israel if it enters Rafah

U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN that civilians were killed as a result of Israel's use of American weapons. Mr. Biden also said that the United States will not supply weapons to Israel if the Israeli army enters Rafah, UNN reports .

Details

I have made it clear that if they enter Rafah - they haven't entered Rafah yet - if they enter Rafah, I will not supply weapons that have historically been used to fight Rafah, to fight cities Joe Biden said.

According to the American president, civilians were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's use of 2,000-pound bombs. The United States supplied these bombs to Israel in December 2023.

On May 8, Pentagon Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the United States had suspended the supply of "high-capacity munitions" and was reviewing the plan to supply Israel with military aid. According to him, this decision was made because of the "events in Rafah".

Context

Last week, the United States delayed the delivery of 3.5 thousand bombs due to fears that they could be used in an attack on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. According to U.S. officials, President Joe Biden delayed the delivery of 1,800 2,000-pound bombs and 1,700 500-pound bombs because of fears that they could be dropped on Rafah.

