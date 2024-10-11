Biden and Scholz discuss aid to Ukraine: what is known

The day before, on October 10, US President John Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Biden stated his intention to continue our close cooperation in supporting Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. UNN reports this with reference to the White House statement.

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. spoke today with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The President underscored the continued strength of the U.S.-German relationship and noted his intention to continue our close cooperation on geopolitical priorities, including support for Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression - the White House said in a statement.

Recall

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Friday, October 11, he plans to present the Victory Plan to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

