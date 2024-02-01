Beryslav was attacked by Russian drones: a woman was hit and hospitalized

The occupiers attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, with drones. According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, a woman was hit and hospitalized, UNN reports.

"Russians continue to attack civilians in Beryslav with drones. Around 15:15 a woman was hit," the statement said.

According to the OIA, the 48-year-old victim sustained an explosive injury and lost a finger on her hand as a result of the drone's explosive drop. She was taken to a hospital for medical care.

