Damaged residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of russian air strikes on Kherson region

On the night of February 1, russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Sablukivka in the Kherson region. As a result, the occupiers once again damaged residential buildings. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, the occupants attacked the settlement with two guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit - summarized in the OBA.

It is noted that local residents were not injured. The OVO also showed the consequences of russian air strikes on the village of Sablukivka.

Addendum

This afternoon , russian troops attacked an ambulance brigade with a drone strike in Kherson region.

The ODA noted that the medics were not injured, but the occupiers managed to damage the vehicle.

Recall

Over the past 24 hours, russian troops fired 41 times at Kherson region, including a missile attack, wounding six people,

