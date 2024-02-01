Damaged residential buildings: the OVA showed the consequences of russian air strikes on Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 1, the occupiers attacked the village of Sablukivka in Kherson region with two guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit.
On the night of February 1, russian troops conducted an air strike on the village of Sablukivka in the Kherson region. As a result, the occupiers once again damaged residential buildings. This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Last night, the occupants attacked the settlement with two guided aerial bombs. Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit
It is noted that local residents were not injured. The OVO also showed the consequences of russian air strikes on the village of Sablukivka.
Addendum
This afternoon , russian troops attacked an ambulance brigade with a drone strike in Kherson region.
The ODA noted that the medics were not injured, but the occupiers managed to damage the vehicle.
Recall
Over the past 24 hours, russian troops fired 41 times at Kherson region, including a missile attack, wounding six people,
