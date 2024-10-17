Berlin warns of serious transportation problems during Biden's visit
Berlin warns of large-scale traffic restrictions during the visit of US President Joe Biden. Residents are advised to avoid the city center, and changes in public transportation are expected.
Berlin residents have been warned of massive traffic restrictions from the second half of Thursday until the end of Friday - for the duration of the visit of US President Joe Biden. UNN writes about this with reference to Bild.
Berlin police have warned local residents of "massive traffic restrictions" from 3 p.m. on Thursday until the end of Friday due to security measures. Motorists are advised to avoid the city center, especially the areas of Potsdamer Platz, the Bellevue Presidential Palace, and the government quarter on the banks of the Spree around the Bundestag. Even water traffic will be stopped there. And locals will be asked for identification to enter or leave their homes.
Some city trains will also be canceled, as well as regional and long-distance trains, subways, and buses whose routes pass near the Bellevue Palace. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will receive Joe Biden there on Friday.
For reasons of secrecy, the Berlin police do not provide precise information on where and when the events involving Biden will take place.
Biden had planned to visit Berlin last week and take part in a meeting in the Ramstein format at the level of the leaders of the countries. However, the visit was canceled due to the hurricane in the United States.
The meeting of the leaders of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held in November 2024 in an online format to coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine and plan security support.
