Biden to receive Germany's highest honor during visit to Germany

This week, U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Germany, where he will be presented with the highest German state award - the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. This was reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

It is noted that the head of the German state will recognize Joe Biden's achievements in strengthening German-American friendship and the transatlantic alliance.

Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Germany on the evening of October 10. The next day, he will be received with military honors at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin by Frank-Walter Steinmeier, after which the two heads of state will hold talks.

In the afternoon, the German president will host a state banquet in honor of the distinguished guest.

On the afternoon of October 11, Joe Biden will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and on October 12, Biden and Scholz will travel to Ramstein Air Force Base in Rhineland-Palatinate for an international conference on Ukraine.

The publication notes that Joe Biden will be the first US president since George W. Bush to receive Germany's highest state award. In terms of protocol, Biden's upcoming three-day visit to Germany is considered a full-fledged state visit.

The last state visit of a U.S. president to Germany took place in 1985, when Ronald Reagan visited Bonn, Bitburg, and Bergen-Belsen. Since then, visits by American presidents to Germany have been limited to working-level meetings.

President Biden will chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format on October 12, 2024 in Germany. They will discuss progress and coordinate additional assistance to Ukraine with international partners.