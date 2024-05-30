ukenru
Berlin may allow Ukraine to strike Russia with German weapons - Politico

Berlin may allow Ukraine to strike Russia with German weapons - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23357 views

Germany may allow Ukraine to use weapons supplied by Germany to strike at military facilities in Russia.

The German government cautiously refuses to doubt the issue of allowing Ukraine to launch strikes on military facilities on the territory of Russia with the help of transferred weapons. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine can use weapons transferred by his country within the framework of international law. In fact, this will make it possible to use weapons against the aggressor state of Russia.

Scholz's press secretary Steffen Hebestright told reporters that"Ukraine's defensive actions are not limited to its own territory, and (may) extend to the territory of the aggressor." At the same time, he stressed that he could not disclose the exact agreements with Kiev on the use of German weapons, since they are "confidential".

Hebestright argued that Scholz's statement a year ago, in which he said there was a "consensus" that Ukraine would not use German weapons on Russian soil, was a "statement of fact" that was true at the time, but not necessarily applicable to the future.

The publication quotes the words of a person familiar with the position of the German government, who said that Chancellor Olaf Scholz supports the position of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons against targets inside Russia, without going into details.

Scholz says Russia is losing up to 24,000 soldiers a month in the war against Ukraine5/27/24, 5:26 PM • 20246 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin
polandPoland

