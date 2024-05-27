Scholz says Russia is losing up to 24,000 soldiers a month in the war against Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Russia loses up to 24 thousand soldiers every month in the war against Ukraine and stressed that these losses are the result of Putin's "imperialist megalomania," UNN reports citing Deutsche Welle.

"There are figures that indicate 24,000 dead or seriously wounded Russian soldiers a month," Scholz said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pointed out that the losses in the Russian army, as well as the deaths of numerous Ukrainian soldiers and civilians, are the result of Vladimir Putin's "imperialist megalomania.

He noted that the Russian president views Ukraine and Belarus as parts of Russia, thus violating the long-standing European principle of inviolability of borders.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz does not support allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to hit targets in Russia.