745mm
Berlin disavows the idea of sending troops to Ukraine: scandalous statements by the minister caused a wave of discussions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul is justifying himself over interpretations of his words regarding the possible deployment of the Bundeswehr to Ukraine. He emphasized that no decisions on troop deployment have been made, and his comments were taken out of context.

Berlin disavows the idea of sending troops to Ukraine: scandalous statements by the minister caused a wave of discussions

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has been forced to apologize after his own words caused a flurry of interpretations regarding the possible deployment of the Bundeswehr to Ukraine. He emphasized that "no decisions have been made about the deployment of troops in Ukraine" and that his comments were taken out of context.

This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, Wadephul stated in an interview that the German army was already overstretched, particularly due to the creation of a combat brigade in Lithuania. His phrase that "additional troop deployment in Ukraine could become an excessive challenge" was perceived as a hint of Berlin's readiness for such a scenario.

This caused a strong reaction in German politics and abroad. The discussion about the potential deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine arose against the backdrop of negotiations on future security guarantees for Kyiv after the war. Moscow has already warned that it categorically does not recognize such a format.

The minister's statements came ahead of an important meeting in Washington involving Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump, and European leaders. Wadephul, while on a visit to Asia, later emphasized that the final word on possible deployments rests with Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Meanwhile, heated debates continue in Germany – on how to strengthen the army and whether conscription should be reinstated amid the threat from Russia.

Recall

A discussion has arisen in Germany regarding the country's possible participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Chancellor Friedrich Merz does not rule out such a possibility, but society and politicians are divided in their opinions.

Stepan Haftko

