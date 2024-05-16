Belgorod, Russia, under drone attack: the governor talks about air defense and damage

The Russian city of Belgorod and Belgorod district were attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the help of two aircraft-type UAVs. This was reported by the governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov, UNN reports.

"In Belgorod, one drone fell on the roadway without further detonation. There were no casualties or damage. Operational services are working at the scene," Gladkov said.

According to him, the second drone was allegedly shot down by an air defense system near the village of Pushkarnoye, Belgorod district.

"There are no casualties. There is damage - windows in an apartment in an apartment building in Belgorod were smashed and one car was damaged. Information about the consequences is being clarified," the governor summarized.

This time, the russian army dropped three FAB-500s on the belgorod region at once - rosmedia