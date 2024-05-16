This time, the russian army dropped three FAB-500s on the belgorod region at once - rosmedia

Yesterday, on May 15, russian troops dropped three more aerial bombs on the belgorod region. One of the bombs fell near a water park. In all cases, no one was injured. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, on the afternoon of May 15, the russian army dropped three FAB-500s on the belgorod region at once. It is known that the first of the FABs fell near the water park in the village of Lazurnoye near belgorod.

Another bomb was found near the village of steep log. The third FAB was found in the village of zarichchia-2.

In all cases, no one was injured.

Recall

On May 13, russian aviation "lost" two bombs over the belgorod region. On May 10, the russian aerospace forces dropped four aerial bombs on the belgorod region.

On May 11, a FAB-250 was found in nova tavolzhanka on the territory of nova zorya LLC. The munition was destroyed on May 11, and there were no casualties. As always, the local authorities preferred to hide all 5 cases, not reporting them publicly.

On May 4, a russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on belgorod, injuring 7 people, damaging 31 homes and 10 cars. The russian authorities again concealed the cause of this incident.

House entrance collapses in Belgorod: there are dead and injured

On April 5, the russian military dropped a FAB-250 in the occupied part of Kherson region, 5 km from the village of Novoukrainka in Novotroitsk district.

On May 6, an "abnormal munition fall" from a russian aircraft occurred in the village of vorontsovka, krasnodar region.