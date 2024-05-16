This time, the russian army dropped three FAB-500s on the belgorod region at once - rosmedia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83176 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107757 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150576 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154580 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250766 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174230 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165478 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226124 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113070 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41545 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33597 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65798 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34119 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60017 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250766 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226124 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212181 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237918 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224693 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83170 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60017 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112991 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113880 views
This time, the russian army dropped three FAB-500s on the belgorod region at once - rosmedia

This time, the russian army dropped three FAB-500s on the belgorod region at once - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18642 views

russian troops "lost" three FAB-500 aircraft bombs in the belgorod region, reportedly without causing any casualties.

Yesterday, on May 15, russian troops dropped three more aerial bombs on the belgorod region. One of the bombs fell near a water park. In all cases, no one was injured. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to reports, on the afternoon of May 15, the russian army dropped three FAB-500s on the belgorod region at once. It is known that the first of the FABs fell near the water park  in the village of Lazurnoye near belgorod.

Another bomb was found near the village of steep log. The third FAB was found in the village of zarichchia-2.

In all cases, no one was injured.

Recall

On May 13, russian aviation "lost" two bombs over the belgorod region. On May 10, the russian aerospace forces dropped four aerial bombs on the belgorod region.

On May 11, a FAB-250 was found in nova tavolzhanka on the territory of nova zorya LLC. The munition was destroyed on May 11, and there were no casualties. As always, the local authorities preferred to hide all 5 cases, not reporting them publicly.

On May 4, a russian plane dropped a FAB-500 on belgorod, injuring 7 people, damaging 31 homes and 10 cars. The russian authorities again concealed the cause of this incident.

House entrance collapses in Belgorod: there are dead and injured12.05.24, 11:54 • 26759 views

On April 5, the russian military dropped a FAB-250 in the occupied part of Kherson region, 5 km from the village of Novoukrainka in Novotroitsk district.

On May 6, an "abnormal munition fall" from a russian aircraft occurred in the village of vorontsovka, krasnodar region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
fab-250FAB-250
khersonKherson

