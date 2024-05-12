House entrance collapses in Belgorod: there are dead and injured

In the Russian city of Belgorod, the entrance of a residential building collapsed, killing at least three people and injuring 10 others. This is reported by local Telegram channels, UNN reports .

Details

The entrance of a residential building collapsed on Shorsa Street in Belgorod. All residents are evacuated due to the threat of collapse of the high-rise building.

Reportedly, rescuers will begin to clear the rubble in the near future. Medics and Emergency Ministry units are on their way.

Telegram channels publish photos and videos of the partially collapsed building.

Earlier, a missile attack was announced in the city.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claims that the city of Belgorod and Belgorod district were subjected to massive shelling.

"On the Kharkiv Hill, as a result of a direct hit of a shell into an apartment building, the entire entrance from the tenth to the first floor collapsed," he wrote in Telegram.