Belgium demands guarantees for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit - The Guardian

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is once again raising the issue of using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

As the publication notes, the head of the Belgian government asked the leaders of other EU and NATO countries to provide firm guarantees that they would share the risks if frozen Russian assets were used to finance loans to Ukraine.

He noted: Belgium will be ready to implement this plan only if its questions receive an affirmative answer. This has not happened yet.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Union is preparing tougher sanctions against Russia. She spoke of significantly stricter measures in energy, financial services, and trade, which will be included in the 19th package of sanctions, agreed with the United States.

UNN also reported that the Russian authorities are developing a plan in case the European Union decides to confiscate Russian assets frozen abroad.