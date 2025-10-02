$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 16743 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 19735 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 19179 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 31916 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 18220 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 20312 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 37395 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 53693 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30458 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Belgium demands guarantees for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1828 views

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is once again raising the issue of using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. He is demanding firm guarantees from EU and NATO leaders regarding risk sharing.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is once again raising the issue of using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

As the publication notes, the head of the Belgian government asked the leaders of other EU and NATO countries to provide firm guarantees that they would share the risks if frozen Russian assets were used to finance loans to Ukraine.

He noted: Belgium will be ready to implement this plan only if its questions receive an affirmative answer. This has not happened yet.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Union is preparing tougher sanctions against Russia. She spoke of significantly stricter measures in energy, financial services, and trade, which will be included in the 19th package of sanctions, agreed with the United States.

UNN also reported that the Russian authorities are developing a plan in case the European Union decides to confiscate Russian assets frozen abroad.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Bart De Wever
NATO
European Union
Belgium
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine