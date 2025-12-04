Belgian PM confirms meeting with Merz on Friday regarding reparations loan to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Reuters

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
08:25 PM • 2112 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 4214 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 11007 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 21758 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 20772 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 34592 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20468 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 20864 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 21108 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 29428 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
98%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?December 4, 11:36 AM • 17022 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 26365 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leadersDecember 4, 12:47 PM • 13920 views
"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackoutsDecember 4, 01:45 PM • 11693 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 11452 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 21758 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 26431 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 34592 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 42225 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 68425 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
Donetsk Oblast
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 11507 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 25455 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 26985 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 71807 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 74584 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
James Webb Space Telescope

Belgian PM confirms meeting with Merz on Friday regarding reparations loan to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will hold talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. Belgium expresses concerns about legal aspects and potential risks for its taxpayers.

Belgian PM confirms meeting with Merz on Friday regarding reparations loan to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Reuters

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said he hoped for a "fruitful discussion" with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday regarding the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, proposed a "reparation loan" using Russian state assets frozen in the EU after Russia's invasion. However, Belgium, which holds most of the assets, has expressed various legal concerns. Merz expressed support for the plan but also stated that the risks should be borne by all EU countries, not just Belgium.

I hope it will be a fruitful conversation and that we will find a solution that we can then present to Europe within the next two weeks.

– said De Wever.

It is noted that the European Commission hopes to receive firm commitments from member states at the EU leaders' summit on December 18. At the same time, De Wever said that he would not be forced to support the plan.

I can still determine my own position, even if there are big, strong neighbors whom I love very much and politically respect, who may ask me to do something differently. I have only one duty: it is the interests of Belgian taxpayers.

- emphasized the politician.

The media adds that in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month, De Wever expressed concern about potential Russian retaliation and the prospect of financial claims against Belgium and Euroclear, the financial institution where the assets are held.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz canceled a trip to Oslo and will arrive in Brussels on Friday for a private dinner to persuade the Belgian leadership to support a "reparation loan" to Ukraine worth 165 billion euros, using the monetary value of frozen Russian state assets located on Belgian soil.

Von der Leyen: "almost all" of Belgium's concerns regarding a "reparation loan" for Ukraine have been addressed03.12.25, 15:36 • 2746 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
Euroclear
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Brussels
Belgium
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine