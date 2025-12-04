Belgian PM confirms meeting with Merz on Friday regarding reparations loan to Ukraine, but there's a catch - Reuters

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said he hoped for a "fruitful discussion" with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday regarding the EU's plan to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that the European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, proposed a "reparation loan" using Russian state assets frozen in the EU after Russia's invasion. However, Belgium, which holds most of the assets, has expressed various legal concerns. Merz expressed support for the plan but also stated that the risks should be borne by all EU countries, not just Belgium.

I hope it will be a fruitful conversation and that we will find a solution that we can then present to Europe within the next two weeks. – said De Wever.

It is noted that the European Commission hopes to receive firm commitments from member states at the EU leaders' summit on December 18. At the same time, De Wever said that he would not be forced to support the plan.

I can still determine my own position, even if there are big, strong neighbors whom I love very much and politically respect, who may ask me to do something differently. I have only one duty: it is the interests of Belgian taxpayers. - emphasized the politician.

The media adds that in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last month, De Wever expressed concern about potential Russian retaliation and the prospect of financial claims against Belgium and Euroclear, the financial institution where the assets are held.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz canceled a trip to Oslo and will arrive in Brussels on Friday for a private dinner to persuade the Belgian leadership to support a "reparation loan" to Ukraine worth 165 billion euros, using the monetary value of frozen Russian state assets located on Belgian soil.

