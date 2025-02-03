ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26245 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67298 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106201 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124212 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130037 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113308 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Belarus summarizes the results of the presidential election

Belarus summarizes the results of the presidential election

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25014 views

The Central Election Commission of Belarus approved the results of the presidential election, where 5.9 million voters cast their ballots. The PACE, Ukraine, the UK, and Canada did not recognize the legitimacy of the election and imposed sanctions.

The Central Election Commission has approved the results of the presidential election in Belarus. The meeting at which the relevant statement of the CEC was announced was held on February 3 in Minsk. UNN reports with reference to Belta.

According to official data:

In Belarus, the total number of voters in the country was 6,903,994. 5,916,834 voters received ballots. A total of 5,916,195 voters took part in the voting.

The CEC submitted protocols of the regional and Minsk city presidential election commissions on the results of voting in the regions and Minsk, on the basis of which the results of the elections in the country were established

- said the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Igor Karpenko.

Recall

The PACE unanimously adopted a resolution on the non-recognition of the presidential elections in Belarus on January 26, 2025. The Assembly called for democratic elections, the release of political prisoners, and increased sanctions against the regime.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry does not recognize the legitimacy of the elections in Belarus, where Lukashenko received 86.82% of the vote. The Ministry joined the assessment of EC, calling the elections a farce due to the lack of real competition and political repression.

The United Kingdom and Canada imposed sanctions against 6 individuals and 3 Belarusian defense companies after the election fraud. The restrictions affected the heads of institutions and companies that support Russia's war in Ukraine.

A Russian Shahed that flew into Ukraine during an attack on Belarus is shot down in Belarus

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
canadaCanada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine

