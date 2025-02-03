Belarus summarizes the results of the presidential election

The Central Election Commission has approved the results of the presidential election in Belarus. The meeting at which the relevant statement of the CEC was announced was held on February 3 in Minsk. UNN reports with reference to Belta.

According to official data:

In Belarus, the total number of voters in the country was 6,903,994. 5,916,834 voters received ballots. A total of 5,916,195 voters took part in the voting.

The CEC submitted protocols of the regional and Minsk city presidential election commissions on the results of voting in the regions and Minsk, on the basis of which the results of the elections in the country were established - said the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Belarus, Igor Karpenko.

Recall

The PACE unanimously adopted a resolution on the non-recognition of the presidential elections in Belarus on January 26, 2025. The Assembly called for democratic elections, the release of political prisoners, and increased sanctions against the regime.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry does not recognize the legitimacy of the elections in Belarus, where Lukashenko received 86.82% of the vote. The Ministry joined the assessment of EC, calling the elections a farce due to the lack of real competition and political repression.

The United Kingdom and Canada imposed sanctions against 6 individuals and 3 Belarusian defense companies after the election fraud. The restrictions affected the heads of institutions and companies that support Russia's war in Ukraine.

