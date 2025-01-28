A Russian Shahed that flew into Ukraine during an attack on Belarus is shot down in Belarus

On the night of January 28, a Russian attack drone was shot down by air defense in Belarus. The "Shahed" flew into Belarusian airspace amid a Russian drone attack on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Belaruski Gayun".

Details

According to Belaruski Gayun, the Russian attack drone was eliminated by air defense systems of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus at 00:55.

It is noted that an explosion was also heard near Mozyr at that time.

According to preliminary information, a Shahed-type kamikaze drone was shot down by air defense forces over the Mozyr district. It is known that at the same time an explosion occurred in the area - reads the post of the Telegram channel.

At the same time, the monitoring group stated that three minutes after that, this "Shahed" was no longer recorded.

Ryazan refinery suspends operations after Ukraine's strikes