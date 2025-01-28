A Russian Shahed that flew into Ukraine during an attack on Belarus is shot down in Belarus

ukenru
02:39 PM • 44856 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 76864 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104324 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107512 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126071 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 102863 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131438 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103650 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113358 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100219 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 30636 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114425 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 36431 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108910 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 44856 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126072 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153839 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8436 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14195 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108910 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114425 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139017 views
A Russian Shahed that flew into Ukraine during an attack on Belarus is shot down in Belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29569 views

Belarusian air defense forces shot down a Russian Shahed attack drone over the Mozyr district on the night of January 28. The incident took place against the backdrop of a massive drone attack by Russia on Ukraine.

On the night of January 28, a Russian attack drone was shot down by air defense in Belarus. The "Shahed" flew into Belarusian airspace amid a Russian drone attack on Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel "Belaruski Gayun".

Details

According to Belaruski Gayun, the Russian attack drone was eliminated by air defense systems of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus at 00:55.

It is noted that an explosion was also heard near Mozyr at that time. 

According to preliminary information, a Shahed-type kamikaze drone was shot down by air defense forces over the Mozyr district. It is known that at the same time an explosion occurred in the area

- reads the post of the Telegram channel.

At the same time, the monitoring group stated that three minutes after that, this "Shahed" was no longer recorded.

Ryazan refinery suspends operations after Ukraine's strikes27.01.25, 21:30 • 28363 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
ukraineUkraine

